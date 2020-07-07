DU-180 & 181 Series (2018/20)
Neubau Berlin
DUTT-181, Designed by Neubau (Berlin, GER) produced and assembled by U-Turn Audio (Woburn, MA/USA)


DUTT–181, Turntable Edition (ltd)
DUTT-181, SCALE 1:250.000, SG 2018
Part of the DU-181 Series for US based record label Detroit Underground by Neubau

Detroit Underground Turntable, ltd edition of 20
Record Label: Detroit Underground (MI, USA)
Designed in Berlin, Manufactured and Assembled in Detroit @uturnaudio
Typeface: NB Akademie™ Mono, Year: 2018/19


 Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin


DU–181 Design Series for Detroit Underground by Neubau
Design: SG, Typeface: NB Akademie™ Mono, Year: 2018/19

Neubau’s design for Detroit Underground’s 181 Series is a reference to Stefan Gandl’s initial vinyl jacket design for the record label from 2004. The generic 12 inch cover
is developed as an interpretation of a Detroit city map to topographically locate the label and put its audio releases on vinyl in context with its physical environment.

The DU-181 Series comprises a total of 12 EP releases

Gandl’s DU-181 cover design concept presents a daylyight version and a graphically inverted night version of Detroit’s map. The familiar A and B side is replaced by a D (Detroit) and U (Underground) side. As with Neubau’s previous cover designs for Detroit Underground, the DU-181 design will be used as a generic jacket for a total of 12 releases. An index of 12 map typical patterns and symbols printed on the cover represent a visual reference for each release.


 Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin

While the 2004 edition was dominated by the colour blue, the 2008 edition saw the blue replaced by black ink. The DU-181 design developed in 2018 presents a refined vector
map reproduced soley in black and white working as a visual metaphor for reduction and the label’s contrasting pogressive audio visual output.

The collaboration between Detroit Undergound’s label founder Kero and Neubau comes full circle when map index symbols such as Roads, Buidlings, Railways, Rivers, Swamps etc. also define the conceptual theme for each audio release.


Release samples from the DUEP-181 Series. Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin


DU–181 Edition, Highways EP
The first release of the DU-181 Series is released on transparent vinyl in March 2020

DUEP-181 Highways. Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin


DU-181 Highways is the first release of the DU-181 series including a total of five tracks with titles such as Fisher, Davison, Lodge, Southfield and Chrysler refering to actual main arteries of the Motor City.

DU-181 Highways EP is released on transparent vinyl, perfect to be played on the limited DUTT-181 turntable edition


 Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin


DUSM–181 Slipmat Edition (ltd)
Edition: Limited Edition, Year: 2018

Two sided print: Day (Detroit) and Night (Underground) Version

DUSM-181 Slipmat Edition. Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin


DUA0–181 Poster Edition
Limited Edition of 100, Year: 2019

Size: DINA0, 841 × 1189 mm
Typeface: NB Akademie™ Mono
Colours: Black/White
Paper: 115 gsm, Affichen
Printing: Offset

 Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin


DUTS–181 T-Shirt Edition
Edition: Open Edition
Size: M/L/XL
Typeface: NB Akademie™ Mono
Colours: White ink on black fabric
Printing: Serigraphy

DUTS-181 T-Shirt Edition. Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin


DUTT–180 Series (TT, SM, SD, TS)
Draft Versions, Design: SG, Year: 2018
Video courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin


Feel free to visit the following links for available items from the DU-181 series



