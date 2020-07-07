DU-180 & 181 Series (2018/20)

Images courtesy of the Neubau Archive, Berlin







While the 2004 edition was dominated by the colour blue, the 2008 edition saw the blue replaced by black ink. The DU-181 design developed in 2018 presents a refined vector

map reproduced soley in black and white working as a visual metaphor for reduction and the label’s contrasting pogressive audio visual output.





The collaboration between Detroit Undergound’s label founder Kero and Neubau comes full circle when map index symbols such as Roads, Buidlings, Railways, Rivers, Swamps etc. also define the conceptual theme for each audio release.







