Nine
A series of commercial projects created
for various clients between 2016 — 2020
#1 — Annihilation
Magazine illustration
Client: Esquire Magazine — 2018
#2 — A Monster Calls
Steel book cover artwork
Client: Plain Archive — 2019
#3 — Colony 2
Promotional poster series ( 2 out of 4 )
Client: USA Network — 2016
#4 — Tangled Lands
Book cover artwork & layout proposal
Client: Simon & Schuster, Inc. — 2017
#5 — Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Slip box artwork
Client: Plain Archive — 2015
#6 — Wataha 2
Pattern illustration / Promo materials
Client: HBO Polska — 2019
#7 — Due Process
Promotional poster artwork
Client: Annapurna Interactive — 2018
#8 — Bloodlines 2
Promotional poster series (2 out of 5)
Client: Paradox Interactive — 2019
#9 — Bloodlines 2
Steel book artwork
Client: Paradox Interactive — 2020