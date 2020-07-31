user's avatar
Nine
Krzysztof Domaradzki
Behance.net
Nine

A series of commercial projects created
for various clients between 2016 — 2020



#1 — Annihilation
Magazine illustration
Client: Esquire Magazine    —   2018





#2 — A Monster Calls
Steel book cover artwork
Client: Plain Archive    —   2019




#3 — Colony 2
Promotional poster series ( 2 out of 4 )
Client: USA Network    —   2016





#4 — Tangled Lands
Book cover artwork & layout proposal
Client: Simon & Schuster, Inc.   —   2017





#5 — Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Slip box artwork
Client: Plain Archive    —   2015





#6 — Wataha 2
Pattern illustration / Promo materials
Client: HBO Polska    —   2019





#7 — Due Process
Promotional poster artwork
Client: Annapurna Interactive    —   2018





#8 — Bloodlines 2
Promotional poster series (2 out of 5)
Client: Paradox Interactive   —   2019





#9 — Bloodlines 2
Steel book artwork
Client: Paradox Interactive    —   2020


Thank You for scrolling!

More work here:
Instagram     Facebook     Studio





Nine
300
1.1k
23
Published:
user's avatar
Krzysztof Domaradzki

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Krzysztof Domaradzki Poznań, Poland

    Nine

    300
    1.1k
    23
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.