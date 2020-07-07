







Masa Masa is a bakery in Monterrey, Mexico. This branding was designed for a close friend of the studio, whose original profession was a programmer and then decided to change course to start a bakery; teaching us all that in these times anyone has the freedom to try a new profession, regardless of age.





For the design we were given all the confidence and a lot of creative freedom, so we drew inspiration from various ideas that were previously held for a bakery; while thinking of the best way to optimize resources so that the applications were low cost.





Photography: Futura





More info: press@byfutura.com







