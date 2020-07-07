Masamasa
Futura .
Image may contain: food
Image may contain: person, birthday cake and dessert
Image may contain: food
Image may contain: birthday cake, dairy and cake
Image may contain: plate, food and tableware
Image may contain: person, baked goods and fast food
Image may contain: letter and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: fast food, baked goods and food
Image may contain: hat, wearing and fashion accessory
Image may contain: box, letter and handwriting


Masa Masa is a bakery in Monterrey, Mexico. This branding was designed for a close friend of the studio, whose original profession was a programmer and then decided to change course to start a bakery; teaching us all that in these times anyone has the freedom to try a new profession, regardless of age.

For the design we were given all the confidence and a lot of creative freedom, so we drew inspiration from various ideas that were previously held for a bakery; while thinking of the best way to optimize resources so that the applications were low cost.

_

Photography: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com


Masamasa
377
1.4k
30
Published:
Futura .

    Owners

    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    Masamasa

    377
    1.4k
    30
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.