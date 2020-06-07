Collection 2019 - 20
A short compilation of projects across print, editorial, digital media from late 2019 to 2020

Creative Gaga - 50th Edition 
Creative under Lockdown - Excited for the opportunity to create the cover for Creative Gaga's 50th Edition of the design magazine . The edition features various artists and illustrators across india, creating, sharing inspiring work under lockdown.
Here is the preview 




Culture Trip - Chennai  

Privileged to collaborate with culture trip in creating this illustration about Chennai, India. The idea was to go with Mylapore and the view surrounding the kapaleeswarar complex as the central theme in showcasing the unique diversity, people and culture.
Image may contain: sky, screenshot and cartoon



Design up 2019
Design up custom typography for t-shirt and merchandise
Image may contain: typography




Caffine magazine - Coffee and its greater environmental impact
Create a few illustrations last year for an article in Caffeine Magazine - about coffee and its greater environmental impact. 
The article highlights how making minor changes to the daily coffee routines can significantly lower the carbon 
footprint of each cup. Article details 
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and art
Image may contain: cartoon and painting
Image may contain: painting, cartoon and drawing
Final illustrations 



Ratha Yatra 2019 Poster
Poster for the 2019-20 Rathayatra in Lisbon - Portugal



Papercup illustrations 
A few illustrations exploring a unique brand language and style for Papercup
Created for Liquidink Design



Cure.fit - Mother's Day - Campaign 2020
 celebrating the extraordinary person called mother. Someone who motivates you to eat healthy, stay fit and take care of yourself.
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon


Penguin Books - Swarga cover 
Image may contain: poster and screenshot



Core Values and brand elements
We had a unique opportunity to team up with PhonePe one of the leading payments app in India, to conceptualise their 13 core values and office brand elements.  The overall idea was to draw inspiration from nature and metaphorically make the connections in representing each of the values. Here is a quick compilation of a few of them. link to the detialed case study
Created for Liquidink Design, animations and Co-created by Rae Zachariah



Rang De - Small Businesses
We partnered with Rang De a lending platform supporting small businesses, rural women entrepreneurs, farmers helping their passion become reality by investing in their dreams. The idea was to demonstrate the potential of what a small business in rural india can achieve when augmented with technology and community lending - capturing the now and the future.
Created for Liquidink Design, animated by Rae Zachariah

Thankyou for making at the way!
