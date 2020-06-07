Collection 2019 - 20
A short compilation of projects across print, editorial, digital media from late 2019 to 2020
Creative Gaga - 50th Edition
Creative under Lockdown - Excited for the opportunity to create the cover for Creative Gaga's 50th Edition of the design magazine . The edition features various artists and illustrators across india, creating, sharing inspiring work under lockdown.
Here is the preview
Culture Trip - Chennai
Privileged to collaborate with culture trip in creating this illustration about Chennai, India. The idea was to go with Mylapore and the view surrounding the kapaleeswarar complex as the central theme in showcasing the unique diversity, people and culture.
Caffine magazine - Coffee and its greater environmental impact
Create a few illustrations last year for an article in Caffeine Magazine - about coffee and its greater environmental impact.
The article highlights how making minor changes to the daily coffee routines can significantly lower the carbon
footprint of each cup. Article details
Final illustrations
Ratha Yatra 2019 Poster
Poster for the 2019-20 Rathayatra in Lisbon - Portugal
Papercup illustrations
A few illustrations exploring a unique brand language and style for Papercup
Created for Liquidink Design
Cure.fit - Mother's Day - Campaign 2020
celebrating the extraordinary person called mother. Someone who motivates you to eat healthy, stay fit and take care of yourself.
Penguin Books - Swarga cover
Core Values and brand elements
We had a unique opportunity to team up with PhonePe one of the leading payments app in India, to conceptualise their 13 core values and office brand elements. The overall idea was to draw inspiration from nature and metaphorically make the connections in representing each of the values. Here is a quick compilation of a few of them. link to the detialed case study
Rang De - Small Businesses
We partnered with Rang De a lending platform supporting small businesses, rural women entrepreneurs, farmers helping their passion become reality by investing in their dreams. The idea was to demonstrate the potential of what a small business in rural india can achieve when augmented with technology and community lending - capturing the now and the future.
Thankyou for making at the way!