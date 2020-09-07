"NOTHING LASTS FOREVER"
Ricardo Gonzalez
Nothing Lasts Forever


Good and bad times come and go, despite the current global situation this show is a self-dialog and a way to communicate feelings throughout a series of large scale murals.

These 12 murals were completed in a period of 3 months - During the pandemic in complete isolation.

Location: Durango, Durango México. 2020
Self-funded project
Space: 400 m²
Image may contain: art, ceiling and indoor
Show.

Doors opened for the public only one day, allowing visitors to enter the space and interact with the artwork for 5 minutes in groups of 5 people. Every visitor wore a mask and took the necessary precautions.

The Beginning.
Sketches/Concepts. 

Sketchbook process of every mural and space planning. 

Space Development. 

Originally a warehouse, the space became slowly a studio/gallery space experimenting with large scale lettering for a period of 3 months. 

Tools used primarily were spray paint and latex paint, but also sprayers and other materials.
"Nothing Lasts Forever"

A mural gallery project born from a need to communicate feelings through typography and space. 
"Nothing Lasts Forever"
Thank you.
@itsaliving
"NOTHING LASTS FOREVER"
78
437
12
Published:
Ricardo Gonzalez

    Owners

    Ricardo Gonzalez Brooklyn, NY, USA

    "NOTHING LASTS FOREVER"

    78
    437
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.