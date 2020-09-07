Nothing Lasts Forever
Good and bad times come and go, despite the current global situation this show is a self-dialog and a way to communicate feelings throughout a series of large scale murals.
These 12 murals were completed in a period of 3 months - During the pandemic in complete isolation.
Location: Durango, Durango México. 2020
Self-funded project
Space: 400 m²
Show.
Doors opened for the public only one day, allowing visitors to enter the space and interact with the artwork for 5 minutes in groups of 5 people. Every visitor wore a mask and took the necessary precautions.
The Beginning.
Sketches/Concepts.
Sketchbook process of every mural and space planning.
Space Development.
Originally a warehouse, the space became slowly a studio/gallery space experimenting with large scale lettering for a period of 3 months.
Tools used primarily were spray paint and latex paint, but also sprayers and other materials.
"Nothing Lasts Forever"
A mural gallery project born from a need to communicate feelings through typography and space.
"Nothing Lasts Forever"
Thank you.
@itsaliving