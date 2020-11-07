Google MyConcerns
Brian Gossett
The goal of this Google project was to directly communicate that management and human resources are there to support employees with any concern or need they may have. The animation revolves around a single hand drawn line that supports the bold shapes, each working in tandem to communicate a clear and positive message. I was the lead illustrator and storyboard artist—taking the script from start to finish.  The design imbues wit and simplicity into the visuals so they maintain a consistency in the Google brand while also reflecting my personal illustration style. Thanks to Eli Mavros and Perry Morton of R/GA NY for bringing me on this journey!
Style Frames
Exploratory
    Tools

    Creative Fields

