EDITORIAL TYPE + ILLUSTRATION SUMMER 2017
by:
Charles Williams
Illustration
255
1536
Featured On:
8/31/2017
Förlaget
Multiple Owners
by:
Kobra Agency
by:
Tuukka Koivisto
by:
James Zambra
Branding
151
1470
Featured On:
8/31/2017
The Line Gift Guide
by:
Lotta Nieminen
Art Direction
201
2338
Featured On:
8/31/2017
Gamebook
by:
Florent Hauchard
Illustration
431
3532
Featured On:
8/31/2017
Waterworks
by:
Stitch Design Co.
Graphic Design
978
9463
Featured On:
8/31/2017
Bubble Witch 3 saga - Launch Campaign
Multiple Owners
by:
Rui Gonçalves
by:
Denise Turu-king
by:
Ana Rois
by:
Astro Oscar
by:
Peibol Perez
by:
Raul Gonzalez
by:
Ligia Olmos Rossi
by:
Irene Pérez
by:
Johan Sonestedt
by:
Sanna Granström
by:
Emil Sellström
Graphic Design
318
4775
Featured On:
8/31/2017
Antiteateret
Multiple Owners
by:
Tank Design
by:
Jarle Wathne Johansen
Branding
373
4917
Featured On:
8/30/2017
(You Want It) Darker - Illustrations part II
by:
Daniel Stolle
Illustration
654
5034
Featured On:
8/30/2017
State of Savings Campaign
Multiple Owners
by:
Kremer Johnson Photography
by:
Jenny Karl
Advertising
562
8555
Featured On:
8/30/2017
Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord 17-18
by:
Violaine & Jeremy
Art Direction
1185
8581
Featured On:
8/30/2017
Anderson Ranch Print 2017
by:
Joshua Davis
Graphic Design
199
4955
Featured On:
8/30/2017
A-Trak
by:
DIA Studio
Graphic Design
672
7698
Featured On:
8/30/2017
Marek Vadas - The Escape
by:
Daniela Olejníková
Illustration
527
5534
Featured On:
8/29/2017
Innovative Medicine 1876-1945
Multiple Owners
by:
de_form studio
by:
nora demeczky
by:
eniko deri
by:
Demeter Fogarasi
Graphic Design
434
6085
Featured On:
8/29/2017
After hours in Hamburg Vol. 1
by:
Mark Broyer
Photography
1413
12584
Featured On:
8/29/2017
InVision – Design Leadership Handbook
by:
Jack Daly
Illustration
1615
14583
Featured On:
8/29/2017
‘Designed by Apple in California’ - Book design
by:
Pentagram Design
Editorial Design
1308
14065
Featured On:
8/29/2017
Nike Back to School Patches
by:
Tim Easley
Character Design
1704
14183
Featured On:
8/29/2017
Editorials 7
by:
Simon Prades
Illustration
3465
21312
Featured On:
8/28/2017
From A Forgotten Place
by:
Mehran Naghshbandi
Photography
774
6903
Featured On:
8/28/2017
QUILLED | characters
by:
YUMEKON
Art Direction
2623
16782
Featured On:
8/28/2017
Bountye mobile app
Multiple Owners
by:
Artem Osetrov
by:
Daria Zhukova
Art Direction
826
12382
Featured On:
8/28/2017
3D Characters #2
by:
Santiago Moriv
Illustration
968
11119
Featured On:
8/28/2017
The Tokyo Restaurant.
by:
Koyuki Inagaki
Branding
1053
12295
Featured On:
8/27/2017
The New York Times
by:
M A D E B Y R A D I O
Art Direction
1695
15796
Featured On:
8/27/2017
Magnus Walker The Urban Outlaw
by:
Patrick Curtet
Photography
708
9456
Featured On:
8/27/2017
Clicher
by:
Camille Dorival
Art Direction
1101
12943
Featured On:
8/27/2017
ACURA - MOOD ROADS
by:
Chris Bjerre
Art Direction
675
10560
Featured On:
8/27/2017
Phillip Glass
by:
SAVVY STUDIO
Branding
441
6234
Featured On:
8/27/2017
New York State Fair
by:
Elliot Lim
Motion Graphics
1154
10023
Featured On:
8/26/2017
Installation Pica Magazine 8po
Multiple Owners
by:
Emmanuelle charneau
by:
Loïc Untereiner
Art Direction
750
9216
Featured On:
8/26/2017
Skye
by:
Chris Clor
Photography
1274
10288
Featured On:
8/26/2017
Mallorca Posters
by:
Mads Berg
Illustration
847
7843
Featured On:
8/26/2017
Mohawk Maker Quarterly 9: Inspiration.
by:
Brett Newman
Graphic Design
1183
9591
Featured On:
8/26/2017
Sand of Time HBO
by:
Jimmy Yuan
Animation
3366
26752
Featured On:
8/25/2017
Perrier Jablonski
Multiple Owners
by:
Simon Laliberté
by:
Gaetan Namouric
by:
Veronika Žuvić
Art Direction
2470
25557
Featured On:
8/25/2017
Rocketboy 2017: Part I
Multiple Owners
by:
Igor Kozak
by:
Rocketboy Studio
Illustration
2036
15052
Featured On:
8/25/2017
GQ STYLE
by:
Elizaveta Porodina
Photography
465
8497
Featured On:
8/25/2017
Moana - Character color
by:
David Pavon
Illustration
1839
16547
Featured On:
8/25/2017
Andererseits Magazine
by:
Formdusche Berlin
Art Direction
792
13744
Featured On:
8/24/2017
Exploring Spaces of Tomorrow x SPACE10
Multiple Owners
by:
Six N. Five
by:
Diego Flores Diapolo
by:
Sebastian Baptista
Animation
527
7971
Featured On:
8/24/2017
Umdasch - Branding
by:
moodley brand identity
Branding
457
9661
Featured On:
8/24/2017
RUN~RUN~RUN
Multiple Owners
by:
super sonic
by:
wang 2mu
Animation
924
9757
Featured On:
8/24/2017
The Traveller
by:
Maximilian Motel
Photography
1457
13603
Featured On:
8/24/2017
Sorry Not Sorry For Being Me
Multiple Owners
by:
Mother Design
by:
Thomas Humeau
Art Direction
1119
15189
Featured On:
8/24/2017
NATUZZI Harmony
by:
Spiros Halaris
Illustration
462
8897
Featured On:
8/23/2017
Snob Hôtel
by:
Asís .
Branding
2528
21319
Featured On:
8/23/2017
Pets
by:
Russ Gray
Graphic Design
2273
19918
Featured On:
8/23/2017
